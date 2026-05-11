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New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band – Time

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 11, 2026 at 5:13 PM EDT

It’s Taj Mahal! We’re excited to share with you this strong album of soul, roots, folk, reggae, and blues from one of the cornerstone architects of American music. Originally recorded in 2010 alongside Taj’s longtime collaborators the Phantom Blues Band — a three-decade partnership responsible for GRAMMY-winning albums Señor Blues (1997) and Shoutin’ in Key (2000) — Time captures a shared musical language refined across decades. The sessions featured Tony Braunagel (drums), Larry Fulcher (bass), and Johnny Lee Schell (guitar), who also produced the album alongside Berkowitz. Additional musicians include New Orleans piano great Jon Cleary and organist Mick Weaver. “I think it's important that people get to hear this kind of music at this particular time,” Mahal says. “I've always played the music that I want on every album, and what we're doing, essentially, is showing people that, just because you didn't hear a song when it came out, does not mean it isn’t good.”
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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson