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Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Future Soul

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 5, 2026 at 9:19 AM EDT

The GRAMMY Award-winning 12-member band led by the dynamic wife-and-husband duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks has released their sixth studio album, with 11 great new tracks. “I feel like this is the most unique record we’ve done,” says Trucks of Future Soul. “It’s my favorite collection of songs that we’ve ever put on a record. From song to song, there’s just not a weak spot. With Future Soul, we wanted to shake things up.” Recorded at their own Swamp Raga Recording (Jacksonville, FL) as well as Phantom Studios (Gallatin, TN), it marks the follow-up to TTB’s 2022 conceptual quadruple studio album, I Am The Moon, and their 2025 live release, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN’).
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson