Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
Organ Fairchild – BOOM!
Following their previous album of covers appropriately titled Songs We Didn’t Write, the trio Organ Fairchild (Joe Bellanti- organ and keyboards, Corey Kertzie- drums and percussion, and Dave Ruch- guitar) worked with Justin Guip (Hot Tuna, Levon Helm), who recorded, mixed, and co-produced this album of originals. “Organ Fairchild sits at the intersection of Booker T & the MG’s and Phish as the trio uses the classic organ trio style as a foundation, before pushing out into the unknown with prog-like changes and fluid strolling grooves throughout BOOM!” (Glide Magazine)
Listen on Apple Music