Live in the Air Studio, Monday 3/30 at 11am: Guest DJ Ed Jurdi of Band of Heathens

Ed Jurdi and Gordy Quist began making music 20 years ago. Their great blend of rock, country, and blues as Band of Heathens has attracted a loyal following since then, and we’re definitely enjoying their latest album Country Sides, their follow-up to their 2024 Hayes & The Heathens collaboration with Hayes Carll. “We’re in a really great space creatively after all these years,” Jurdi says. “The songs reflect both our inner world and the stories living between the lines of our lives.” Ed, who also has played with the band Trigger Hippy, will play Guest DJ here, sharing various songs that have inspired his career, as well as play a few tunes live, on Monday morning with Martin Anderson. The BoH has some Carolina dates in April, including Walhalla on the 11th, Asheville on the 14th, and Charlotte on the 16th.