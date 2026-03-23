New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Iron & Wine – Hen’s Teeth
Hen’s Teeth arrives fully formed but sits as a sibling record, of sorts, to 2024’s acclaimed and Grammy-nominated Light Verse. Its seeds were sewn over multiple sessions in the foothills of Los Angeles over the last few years, with studio owner/engineer Dave Way (Fiona Apple, Jakob Dylan, Sheryl Crow) at the helm. The record features many familiar names from the Iron & Wine universe - David Garza, Sebastian Steinberg, Tyler Chester, Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane, and Paul Cartwright – lending their talents to a collection of songs that, while complementary in nature, had their own distinct feel. Some early listeners draw comparisons to Van Morrison’s Astral Weeks.
Listen on Apple Music