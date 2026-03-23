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Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Della Mae – Magic Accident

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 23, 2026 at 9:31 AM EDT

Longtime supporters of women in roots music, Della Mae teamed up with producer Alison Brown for this new release, their first on Nashville-based Compass Records. The band has been trailblazing in the roots music scene for 15 years now. Celia Woodsmith on lead vocals and guitar, Vickie Vaughn on bass, Avril Smith on guitar and mandolin, and Kimber Ludiker on fiddle and mandolin.
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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson