Della Mae – Magic Accident

Longtime supporters of women in roots music, Della Mae teamed up with producer Alison Brown for this new release, their first on Nashville-based Compass Records. The band has been trailblazing in the roots music scene for 15 years now. Celia Woodsmith on lead vocals and guitar, Vickie Vaughn on bass, Avril Smith on guitar and mandolin, and Kimber Ludiker on fiddle and mandolin.

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