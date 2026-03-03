© 2026 WNCW
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

The Infamous Stringdusters – 20/20

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 3, 2026 at 8:55 AM EST

It’s been 20 years since the inception of The Infamous Stringdusters, the Grammy Award-winning ensemble who blend their love for bluegrass, rock, and fiery jams together in album after album. To celebrate their anniversary, the groundbreaking jamgrass quintet is releasing 20/20. Twenty brand new songs for twenty years. We’ve been around for 20 years, and I feel like we’re putting more into our music — both writing and the live shows — than we ever have,” says banjoist Chris Pandolfi. “And the reality is that you do need to step a little harder on the gas to get the same results — it takes real intention.” The creativity and discovery is never-ending,” dobroist Andy Hall adds. “If you keep the art, the music, your instrument, and playing in focus, it’s infinitely deep.”
