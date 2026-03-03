© 2026 WNCW
Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Boy Golden – Best of Our Possible Lives

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 3, 2026 at 8:58 AM EST

Buoyant, smooth, and disarming, the music of singer-songwriter/producer Boy Golden (a.k.a. Liam Duncan, from Winnipeg) is charmingly undefinable, drawing lines from the Tulsa sound to North Carolina indie, New Jersey DIY to swampy New Orleans folk. From opening riff to swirling final notes, Best of Our Possible Lives ripples like the sun on the lake, an invitation to seek each our own bliss. Produced by Robbie Lackritz (Feist, Bahamas, Weather Station), Best of Our Possible Lives brought Boy Golden to Lucy’s Meat Market in Los Angeles with Pino Palladino (D’Angelo), Gabe Noel (Father John Misty), Joseph Shabason (Destroyer), and Abe Rounds (Meshell Ndegeocello) alongside Church of Better Daze founding members FONTINE and Austin Parachoniak.
