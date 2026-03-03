Band Of Heathens – Country Sides

Ed Jurdi and Gordy Quist began making music 20 years ago. Their great blend of rock, country, and blues as Band of Heathens has attracted a loyal following since then, and this new album is another feather in their cap. “We’re in a really great space creatively after all these years,” Jurdi says. “The songs reflect both our inner world and the stories living between the lines of our lives.” “Middle age has brought a new perspective into focus,” Quist says. “The passage of time, struggle, relationships, and love have all been themes in our writing for a while, but it’s interesting how they’ve taken another twist as we’ve taken stock of the band’s 20-year journey.” The band embarks on an impressive national tour this month, which includes Carolina dates in April.

Listen on Apple Music

