New Releases on WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

James Hunter Six – Off the Fence

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 3, 2026 at 11:31 AM EST

England’s James Hunter provides tight, timeless R&B and Soul with his band; we love each and every album of his! A former guitarist and backup vocalist for Van Morrison, James has a track on this new one featuring his former boss, on this, his first album on Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound record label.
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
