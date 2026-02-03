New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
James Hunter Six – Off the Fence
England’s James Hunter provides tight, timeless R&B and Soul with his band; we love each and every album of his! A former guitarist and backup vocalist for Van Morrison, James has a track on this new one featuring his former boss, on this, his first album on Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound record label.
