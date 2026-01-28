© 2026 WNCW
Eric Bibb – One Mississippi

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 28, 2026 at 10:18 AM EST

This might be the most musically adventurous and ambitious album of the blues man’s long and storied career. The album contains thirteen original songs written by him or co-written with his Grammy-nominated producer Glen Scott, plus a cover of the title track, written by iconic singer-songwriter Janis Ian - whom Bibb has known since they were at high school together in New York in the ’60s - and Fred Koller. The album was recorded and mixed at Scott’s in Uppsala, Sweden, and features a stellar cast of musicians, including UK-based guitar virtuoso Robbie McIntosh (Paul McCartney, John Mayer). Eric Bibb has been nominated for a Grammy three times… Might this be the one that nets him a win? Released on January 30th.
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
