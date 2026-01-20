Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel – Celestun
Having been friends and occasional touring partners for well over a decade, Asheville-based singer-songwriter-guitarist Tyler Ramsey and My Morning Jacket guitarist Carl Broemel have now made their full-length recorded debut with Celestun (out Jan. 15th). It is predominantly filled with lush, mostly acoustic instrumentals, although they each sing a song or two here as well.
Listen on Apple Music