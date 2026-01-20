New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Mike Mattison – Turn a Midnight Corner
Mike Mattison is best known as a vocalist in the Tedeschi-Trucks Band and the Derek Trucks Band for over 23 years, though we also recall his cool work with the scrappy group Scrap-o-Matic, too. He has now released his third solo album, which he also produced. The album tells the story of Ted ‘n ‘Turk, a fictional 1930s Blues duo, who are “rediscovered” in the 1970s. It’s an intriguing story that uncovers a lot of the darker sides of the music industry, and Mattison says he’s also working on releasing this concept as a novella someday.
