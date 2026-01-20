Mike Mattison – Turn a Midnight Corner

Mike Mattison is best known as a vocalist in the Tedeschi-Trucks Band and the Derek Trucks Band for over 23 years, though we also recall his cool work with the scrappy group Scrap-o-Matic, too. He has now released his third solo album, which he also produced. The album tells the story of Ted ‘n ‘Turk, a fictional 1930s Blues duo, who are “rediscovered” in the 1970s. It’s an intriguing story that uncovers a lot of the darker sides of the music industry, and Mattison says he’s also working on releasing this concept as a novella someday.

Listen on Apple Music