Drawing Friday at 9 pm: Warren Haynes Christmas Jam/Pre-Jam Package!

One lucky winner will win a package including two tickets to Warren Haynes Christmas Jam, the Christmas Pre-Jam, and a two-night stay at the Asheville Aloft hotel.

If you have made a donation — either by phone or online — or are a monthly sustainer, you are already entered. No donation is required to enter the contest (although it will bring you good karma). To enter the contest only, send an email with "Enter contest only" in the subject line and include your name and phone number to pledge@wncw.org.