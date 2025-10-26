© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is on! Click to donate or call us at 1-800-245-8870

Drawing Friday at 9 pm: Warren Haynes Christmas Jam/Pre-Jam Package!

WNCW
Published October 26, 2025 at 10:20 PM EDT

One lucky winner will win a package including two tickets to Warren Haynes Christmas Jam, the Christmas Pre-Jam, and a two-night stay at the Asheville Aloft hotel.

If you have made a donation — either by phone or online — or are a monthly sustainer, you are already entered. No donation is required to enter the contest (although it will bring you good karma). To enter the contest only, send an email with "Enter contest only" in the subject line and include your name and phone number to pledge@wncw.org.