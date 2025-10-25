Meet the artist who created our new handmade coffee mug!

This year's mug was handmade by Josiah La Nave, a college student from Mooresboro, NC. Josiah worked all summer, with the help of a few friends, to craft this beautiful mug for WNCW. He has a business creating pottery and candles, which he sells at a shop in Cashiers, NC.

“I learned how to make pottery from a potter in Greenhill who taught me and gave me a wheel to start with. From there on out, I’ve been making pottery for a farmers market and a coffee shop year-round. As far as doing it in college, taking time to run a business in college is difficult, but with good time management, it is possible and a great way to keep doing something that you love.”

Thanks, Joshia! We are thrilled to offer this lovely thank-you gift during our fall fund drive.

These will be offered just during the week of the fund drive. Give us a call when our volunteers are on the phones at 1-800-245-8870.