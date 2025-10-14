Want to Volunteer at our upcoming fund drive?

Want to connect with other WNCW lovers, help us raise much-needed funding and...have FUN? Then sign up to be a phone volunteer! Our fall drive will take place from October 25 to 31. If you're coming on Halloween, feel free to come in costume!

To see the shifts available and to sign up, click here.

For questions regarding volunteering, email Brenda Craig at brenda@wncw.org.

Interested in donating a meal for volunteers and staff? Email Kim Henson at kimh@wncw.org.

We hope to see you there!