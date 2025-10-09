© 2025 WNCW
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

The Helene Guitar: Luthiers and LEAF Unite

Published October 9, 2025 at 10:22 AM EDT

Three luthiers have collaborated to create a guitar, which will be raffled off through LEAF Global Arts at the annual LEAF Festival, taking place from October 16 to 19, 2025. The guitar was crafted from wood harvested from trees that fell during Hurricane Helene.

The luthiers:

  • Jayne Henderson
  • Kyle Landers 
  • Judson Riviere

All proceeds will support the Local Artist ReLEAF Fund, aiding Western North Carolina artists impacted by Hurricane Helene. Learn more at LEAF.org.

