The Helene Guitar: Luthiers and LEAF Unite

Three luthiers have collaborated to create a guitar, which will be raffled off through LEAF Global Arts at the annual LEAF Festival, taking place from October 16 to 19, 2025. The guitar was crafted from wood harvested from trees that fell during Hurricane Helene.

The luthiers:

Jayne Henderson

Kyle Landers

Judson Riviere

All proceeds will support the Local Artist ReLEAF Fund, aiding Western North Carolina artists impacted by Hurricane Helene. Learn more at LEAF.org.