100 Years of John C Campbell Folk School – Part Two

Part two of this special podcast delves into the evolution of the Folk School’s programming with Bethany Chaney, the school’s executive director. She explains the significance of its gradual shift in focus, encompassing music, dance, and craft.

Songs Included:

“The Little Devil,” Jean Ritchie

Dance Calling

Morningsong with Riley Baugus

This podcast highlights bluegrass and old-time music stories, performers, and traditions across the mountain and foothills counties of Western North Carolina. These traditions and stories are the soul and spirit of the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina.

The podcast is hosted and scripted by Laura Boosinger, musician, folklorist, and storyteller, and produced by Jaclyn Anthony and Joe Kendrick of WNCW-FM.

Episodes air every other week on WNCW-FM (88.7) at about 8:50 am on Tuesday mornings (at the end of NPR’s Morning Edition). New episodes will be published below as they are completed.