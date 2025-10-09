© 2025 WNCW
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

100 Years of John C Campbell Folk School – Part One

Published October 6, 2025 at 10:11 AM EDT

John C Campbell Folk School is celebrating its 100th anniversary of music, dance, craft, agriculture, and foodways. Located in Brasstown, North Carolina, in Clay County in the Far West region of the state. Known for its exemplary selection of courses in handicraft skills, music, agriculture, and more, it is one of the most established folk schools in the United States. Dive into the history of the founder, Olive Dame Campbell, and JCCFS.

Song featured:
“Barbara Allen”, founding lady, Olive Dame Campbell

Learn more about the John C Campbell Folk School through the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area here.

Season 6