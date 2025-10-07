Free Planet Radio to hold a benefit concert for WNCW

Chris Rosser and River Guerguerian of Asheville’s acclaimed global-jazz duo, Free Planet Radio, invite you to attend an intimate studio concert in "The Resonating Room" at Asheville Rhythm Studio. They will be joined by vocalists Jane Kramer and Lindsey Blount on select pieces. The event is a fundraiser for 88.7 WNCW and will be emceed by WNCW host, Martin Anderson, and live-streamed with free access on social media. There will be opportunities throughout the program to pledge additional support to the station or to make a one-time donation.

Doors 3:00pm EST, Concert 3:30 – 5:00pm

All proceeds will benefit WNCW 88.7. Recently all government funding for public radio was cancelled, making it particularly difficult for small, local, noncommercial stations to stay afloat. Please help us keep our beloved local public radio station alive and thriving.

Your generosity is greatly appreciated.

Maximum 40 in-person attendees.

Seated concert, general admission: $45-100 Suggested Donation; pay what you can. You can also donate any amount through this site without attending.

Visit https://givebutter.com/bIU4vw to buy tickets or donate.