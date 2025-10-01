The radio you need is not guaranteed.
If the last few months taught us one thing, it’s that we can’t take it for granted. We rely on independent and public radio to keep us connected — to the news, the music, and community that guides us forward. With federal support being cut from these essential stations, they need us more than ever.
Here’s how you can help:
1. Donate directly to WNCW here.
2. If you’re able, adopt a station hit hardest by funding losses via adoptastation.org
3. Share and boost why radio and [our station] matters to you!
Every action counts. So even if you can’t donate, you can do something just as powerful: spread the word. Together, we can make sure the voices of independent radio never go silent.