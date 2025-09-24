© 2025 WNCW
From Helene and Back: Nature's Wakeup Call - A Radio Documentary

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published September 24, 2025 at 9:25 AM EDT

On Tuesday night September 30th WNCW will broadcast the final installment of three documentaries made especially for WNCW, with the radio adaptation of David Weintraub’s film Come Hell or High Water: Remembering the Great Flood of 1916, which chronicles the great Appalachian flood of 1916, and his newest audio documentary, From Helene and Back. In addition, we are partnering with EducationNC to broadcast the radio adaptation of their series Running Towards Disaster, which focuses on the people who helped in all sorts of ways following Helene’s destruction to our region. Running Towards Disaster will air from 9-10pm on Tuesday, September 30.
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
