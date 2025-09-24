From Helene and Back: Nature's Wakeup Call - A Radio Documentary

On Tuesday night September 30th WNCW will broadcast the final installment of three documentaries made especially for WNCW, with the radio adaptation of David Weintraub’s film Come Hell or High Water: Remembering the Great Flood of 1916, which chronicles the great Appalachian flood of 1916, and his newest audio documentary, From Helene and Back. In addition, we are partnering with EducationNC to broadcast the radio adaptation of their series Running Towards Disaster, which focuses on the people who helped in all sorts of ways following Helene’s destruction to our region. Running Towards Disaster will air from 9-10pm on Tuesday, September 30.