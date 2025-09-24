Enter to win passes to the Milltown Get Down music festival in Elkin!
October 10-11, 2025 | Downtown Elkin, NC
Milltown Get Down is a two-day music festival in downtown Elkin, NC, featuring multiple stages and a stacked lineup of national and regional acts, including:
- The Nude Party
- Shadowgrass
- Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves
- Charlie Hunter Trio
- GAbe Lee
- Holler Choir
- And many more!
Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!
Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.
