Enter to win passes to the Milltown Get Down music festival in Elkin!

Milltown Get Down is a two-day music festival in downtown Elkin, NC, featuring multiple stages and a stacked lineup of national and regional acts, including:



The Nude Party

Shadowgrass

Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves

Charlie Hunter Trio

GAbe Lee

Holler Choir

And many more!

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

