© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enter to win passes to the Milltown Get Down music festival in Elkin!

WNCW
Published September 24, 2025 at 10:08 AM EDT

October 10-11, 2025 | Downtown Elkin, NC

Milltown Get Down is a two-day music festival in downtown Elkin, NC, featuring multiple stages and a stacked lineup of national and regional acts, including:

  • The Nude Party
  • Shadowgrass
  • Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves
  • Charlie Hunter Trio
  • GAbe Lee
  • Holler Choir
  • And many more!

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.