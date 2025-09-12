ICC Blood Drive to honor Rob Daves

Isothermal’s annual Constitution Day Blood Drive will be held next week on Wednesday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Center Gym.

As we approach the first anniversary of the passing of our beloved WNCW host, Rob Daves, we will be honoring his memory during this blood drive. Rob was a faithful blood donor, and this is a meaningful way to continue his legacy.

👉 To make an appointment or learn more, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “ICC.”

Please bring your Red Cross Donor Card or a photo ID. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will be honored first.

As we Recognize the Life of Rob Daves:

Rob Daves was best known as WNCW’s overnight music host for over fifteen years, where he produced the alternative music mix program, ARC Overnight. As the occasion presented itself, he also hosted many other WNCW music programs. Rob was always ready to lend a hand when another host needed assistance.

As a radio DJ, Rob touched the lives of countless listeners with the music he played, the knowledge he displayed, and the love he showed with his dedication to the wide world of music and culture, as well as his craft. Rob was, as his sister put it, “poetic, a bit snarky, and ready with a random, cool fact.” His heart was always in the right place as he rescued and loved many animals, especially cats.

Rob was also a regular blood donor. He was all this and so much more. He was a friend to all of us at WNCW, and we cherish our time with him as well as his memory and his legacy, which continues here today, in part, with this memorial blood drive.

✨ In celebration of the 75th anniversary of PEANUTS®, all who donate between August 29 and September 21, 2025, will receive an exclusive American Red Cross x PEANUTS mystery bag containing one of four special T-shirt designs (while supplies last).

If you’re lucky enough to find a golden ticket in your bag, you can redeem it for all four designs!

We hope you’ll join us in honoring Rob and making a difference.

