Help Keep WNCW Strong

The federal government recently voted to claw back funds already allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which in turn, distributes those funds to public radio stations. For WNCW, that means a sudden loss of $168,00 or about 10% of our entire annual budget. This cut threatens our ability to bring you the music, news, and independent content you count on every day.

We’re reaching out with an urgent request: Help us close this gap and preserve WNCW as a vital voice in our region.

Your support ensures:

Continued service to our community through partnerships with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Manna Food Bank, and many more.



A trusted, local source for emergency information during disasters like Hurricane Helene.



The ability to legally play the music you love, thanks to the CPB’s music rights administration -- ensuring artists are paid and we stay on the air.

Please donate today. WNCW’s future depends on you.

There are several ways you can help:

· Make a one-time gift of any amount

· Join as a monthly Sustaining Member starting at $10/month

· Increase your monthly Sustaining Member donation

· Enroll in our Vehicle Donation program

· Enroll in our Planned Giving program

· Make an additional gift of any amount

Thank you for your support!