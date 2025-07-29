We Need Your Help

We are hosting an "Un-Drive" this week to offset the revenue loss resulting from the recent rescission of public media funding. For WNCW, the deficit is $168,000, or 10% of our total budget. We are reaching out to you with an urgent request: help us close the gap and preserve WNCW as an essential voice in our region. Your support now can help ensure that the music, news, and independent content that you enjoy and rely on will endure.

It will allow WNCW to continue providing a voice and support for the multitude of community, municipal, health, and other non-profit organizations that we support regularly, like Habitat for Humanity, Manna Food Bank, and others, as well as being here to provide much-needed emergency information during disaster situations like Hurricane Helene.

The CPB also administers our music rights, without which we can not operate, and artists would not be paid for their work.

There are several ways you can help:

· Make a one-time gift of any amount

· Join as a monthly Sustaining Member starting at $10/month

· Increase your monthly Sustaining Member donation

· Enroll in our Vehicle Donation program

· Enroll in our Planned Giving program

· Make an additional gift of any amount

Thank you for your support!