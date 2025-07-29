In this Down the Road episode, host Laura Boosinger interviews Brandon Johnson, the Executive Director of the Madison County Arts Council and the director of The Bluff Mountain Festival. Johnson explains how the annual festival began, when he became involved, and the importance of the music and community.

To learn more about the Bluff Mountain Festival, visit BlueRidgeMusicNC.com and MadisonCountyArts.com.

Songs featured in this episode:

Brandon Johnson, “Nancy Rowland”

Roger Howell, “Chinky Pin”

Green Grass Cloggers

Sheila Kay Adams, “Fair and Tender Ladies”

The Podcast

This podcast highlights bluegrass and old-time music stories, performers, and traditions across the mountain and foothills counties of Western North Carolina. These traditions and stories are the soul and spirit of the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina.

The podcast is hosted and scripted by Laura Boosinger, musician, folklorist, and storyteller; and produced by Jaclyn Anthony and Joe Kendrick of WNCW-FM.