Storytelling in the Blue Ridge with Connie Regan-Blake - Part Two

In 1975, Connie Regan-Blake teamed up with Barbara Freeman to travel and tell stories across the country. The women made a marvelous duo, strategically and creatively sharing stories from the past and present. Many Appalachian tales have roots in Irish, Scottish, and English history, dating back hundreds of years, while others were developed and shared in more recent times.

Recordings in this episode:

“The Bet.” The American Folklife Center Presents: Stepping Back in Time: Storytelling with Connie Regan-Blake and Barbara Freeman. Recorded by the Library of Congress, September 6, 2018.