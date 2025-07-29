Storytelling in the Blue Ridge with Connie Regan-Blake

Connie Regan-Blake is an award-winning storyteller, coach, and workshop facilitator. Among her many awards and accolades, she has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Storytelling Network. Connie has also been honored by the NC Arts Council and the Mountain Dance and Folk Festival. She served on the board of directors for the National Storytelling Association at varying intervals between 1974 and 1984.

Learn more about Connie Reagan-Black by visiting her profile page in the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area’s Traditional Artist Directory.

Recordings in this episode:

Ray Hicks “Hunting with Jack”

This podcast highlights bluegrass and old-time music stories, performers, and traditions across the mountain and foothills counties of Western North Carolina. These traditions and stories are the soul and spirit of the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina.

The podcast is hosted and scripted by Laura Boosinger, musician, folklorist, and storyteller; and produced by Jaclyn Anthony and Joe Kendrick of WNCW-FM.