Live on This Old Porch Sunday at 4pm: William Ritter

William Ritter is a seasoned old-time fiddler, seed-saver, and ballad singer from the mountains of Mitchell County, North Carolina. Deeply passionate about preserving and sharing the rich cultural heritage of his region, William weaves together stories, songs, and seeds, believing that these old ways hold the key to building resilient communities. His dedication to Appalachian traditions led him to a life-changing apprenticeship with renowned ballad singer and storyteller Bobby McMillon in 2020. The following year, William released his first solo album, Mentor, paying tribute to the mentors who generously shared their wisdom and heritage with him. William’s music is a heartfelt blend of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, ballads, and original compositions that celebrate seed-saving and cultural preservation. His performances and programs are enriched by tales and insights from his studies in Appalachian Roots Music and his experiences during porch visits, bean-stringings, and seed-swaps. You can find William at Songtoseed.com

Happy Valley Jamboree:

The Happy Valley Jamboree is a three-day festival during Labor Day weekend, celebrating the deep musical roots and scenic splendor of the upper Yadkin Valley and surrounding region. The festival features camping, competitions, concerts, children's activities, and more. Admission is free! Aug. 29th, 30th, 31st

Happyvalleyfiddlers.org