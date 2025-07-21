Congress has voted to eliminate federal funding for public media

Congress voted to eliminate funding for public media, including funding that was already approved for this year’s budget. This cut to our funding severely compromises the essential services we provide to our listening region.

We are now in the challenging position of raising approximately $160,000 to make up for this loss, which represents about 8% of our operating budget. Federal funding was our single largest grant, and we will not find another annual grant that large. We don’t plan to cut any of those programs completely, but the need is real. Here's how you can help:

· Join as a monthly Sustaining Member starting at $10/month

· Increase your monthly Sustaining Member donation

· Enroll in our Vehicle Donation program

· Enroll in our Planned Giving program

· Make an additional gift of any amount

