What do you sing to your babies? NPR listeners share songs and sweet little smiles

Updated June 12, 2025 at 11:06 PM EDT

Last week, Morning Edition reported on a study from Yale University which found that singing to babies lifts their mood and improves their mental well-being.

We asked folks in our audience to send us the songs they sing to their little ones, and you delivered.

We received over 1,000 responses, many of which even included recordings of you singing the songs you sing to your babies.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Derek and Kelsey Webb of Tulsa, Okla. sent us an alphabet song they came up with that was inspired by Dr. Seuss's ABC, which they performed for their 1-year-old, Phoebe.

"The rhymes in that book just flow so well that it was easy to just make up a tune and sing that with her," Derek Webb says.

"And it just made it more fun to sing and more fun to read to her, and she loves it," adds Kelsey Webb.

Tim and Maryanna Clairmont of Pinckney, Mich. have two kids, a 4-year-old, Dottie, and a 2-year-old, Stu.

Tim says that when he gets home from work, Stu often comes to him with his toy guitar and starts saying "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah," which is the cue for Tim to grab his guitar and start singing "She Loves You" by The Beatles.

"Both my kids, my wife, we all have a great time singing," Tim says. "Music is a huge part of our lives."

"Yukie Takabatake in Brooklyn, N. Y. sent us her rendition of an old Japanese children's song called "Amefuri."

"It's about a child that is caught in the rain and is joyfully met by their mom, who brings an umbrella," Takabatake says.

Takabatake grew up in a Japanese household in the United States, learning these songs. And she sings them for her daughter, who is almost two.

"Now, even though my own family lives far away in Japan, I continue that tradition by singing these songs to my own child in Japanese," Takabatake says. "And when my mom and grandma video call us, they often sing 'Amefuri' to her, too."

She adds that singing these songs for her daughter are a way to "pass down language, memories and love."

