Jeff Little: The Blue Ridge Piano Man

Most folks don’t think of the piano as an instrument in traditional music, but that never stopped Jeff Little from playing throughout his musical career. His introduction to piano came at a very young age in his father’s music store in Boone. Jerrell Little, Doc Watson, Wayne Henderson, and others gave Jeff the lessons he would use to carry him throughout his musical career. Listen to this episode of Down the Road to learn more about Jeff Little’s story.

Little is a notable player who travels with his band, the Jeff Little Trio. He was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame in 2014. Discover more about him through the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area’s Traditional Artist Directory.



Jack Williams and Doc Watson, “Slippin’ Away”

Doc Watson and Jeff Little, “I Am Pilgrim”

Jeff Little Trio, “Shady Grove”

Jeff Little Trio at Stecoah Valley Center

