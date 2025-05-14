Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura testifies against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A major witness in the federal trial of Sean Combs returns to the witness stand in New York today after her first full day of testimony. Cassie Ventura, an ex-girlfriend of the rapper and producer, filed the first major civil lawsuit against Combs in 2023. And I want to remind you here that this story includes discussion of physical and sexual assault. NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento reports.

ISABELLA GOMEZ SARMIENTO, BYLINE: Cassie Ventura's testimony on Tuesday repeatedly underlined an essential element of the prosecution's case - that Sean Combs exerted control over her personal and professional life for more than a decade. Ventura was 19 when she signed a 10-album deal with Combs' record label. She testified that Combs pursued her romantically but soon grew domineering. Ventura said, quote, "Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was my career, the way I dressed, everything." Ventura testified that during this time, she recorded hundreds of songs, but Combs never allowed her to release more than one album. Early in the relationship, Ventura said Combs became violent. She said, quote, "I would make the wrong face, and next thing I knew, I was getting hit in the face."

One of the crimes Combs is charged with committing is sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. Ventura testified that Combs frequently asked her to arrange and participate in elaborate sexual performances with male escorts that he would choreograph and direct. Ventura said these performances made her feel dirty, but Combs kept asking her to do more. She said, quote, "I couldn't say no. I didn't want to make him upset." At the time, she said, she loved Combs and wanted to make him happy, but she felt scared of the violence that might follow if she upset him.

Combs sat in the courtroom as Ventura testified for several hours. Combs' defense has argued that throughout their relationship, Ventura was an adult, capable, strong woman who could make her own decisions. Ventura is expected to continue testifying today.

