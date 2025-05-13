"The Legacy of Doc Watson"

Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson (March 3, 1923 – May 29, 2012) is revered as one of the most influential and respected guitar players in the history of traditional music. Originally hailing from Deep Gap, NC, Doc was a self-taught harmonica, banjo, and guitar player. He is known for his work in multiple music genres, including bluegrass, folk, gospel, country, and old-time.

In 1988, Doc Watson held the first MerleFest in honor of his late son, Merle Watson. Doc described the festival as ‘traditional, plus’, as it highlights the traditional music of Western North Carolina and anything else. The now four-day festival is still held every April in Wilkesboro, NC, on the campus of Wilkes Community College.

