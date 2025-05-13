Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina: "Music in the Mills"
Some of the most prominent musicians in North Carolina were co-workers. Furniture, paper, and textiles were products that originated from mills across the state in the early 20th century. However, music was also a byproduct of the mills, as individuals like Charlie Poole, Roy Hall, Tommy Magnus, and the Martin family met at work and played together after business hours.
Music in this episode includes:
- Charlie Poole, “Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down Blues”
- Roy Hall and The Blue Ridge Entertainers, “Don’t Let Your Sweet Love Die”
Roy Hall and Tommy Magness, “Orange Blossom Special”
- Edsel Martin, “Last Gold Dollar”
- Luke Smathers Stringband, “The Miller Blues”
- Marcus Martin “Pretty Little Widow”