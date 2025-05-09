Chicago celebrates the election of Pope Leo XIV

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Many Illinois Catholics are rejoicing at the election of the pope from Chicago. Member station WBEZ's Anna Savchenko has more.

ANNA SAVCHENKO, BYLINE: Megan Reznicek is a Catholic formation teacher at Everest Academy, a pre-K school in a southwest suburb of Chicago. She was on a field trip with her sixth-graders to Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral when they learned that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected pope.

MEGAN REZNICEK: While we were inside getting a tour, we heard that the new pope had been elected. So we quickly turned on the news, and, yeah, we're so excited to be here. This is amazing, especially 'cause our new pope is from Chicago.

SAVCHENKO: How did your students react?

REZNICEK: It was just instant excitement. Just smiles on everyone's faces. I don't think anyone has stopped smiling for the past, like, hour since we found out.

SAVCHENKO: That included her student Max Szulc (ph). He was experiencing the election of a pope for the first time.

MAX SZULC: I'm just happy that Pope Leo is to be our pope.

SAVCHENKO: If there's something that you could tell him, what would you say?

MAX: I would just say that if - it would be better if we all unite together and just hope the best for everyone.

SAVCHENKO: Max's mom, Eva Szulc (ph), also tagged along on the field trip. She said she was overjoyed when she learned the new pope was from the United States, let alone the Chicago area.

EVA SZULC: Especially because it's Chicago - our hometown. So that makes it even more exciting.

SAVCHENKO: Bishop Lawrence Sullivan, the vicar general for the Archdiocese of Chicago, dropped by the cathedral after hearing the news of Pope Leo's election. He said he's proud that the first American pope hails from the Chicago area. But Sullivan also thinks the pope's nationality doesn't define him.

LAWRENCE SULLIVAN: The people of God are not confined to national boundaries. He is not an American at this point. He's a child of God, and that's the way that he's going to lead, taking all people into consideration.

SAVCHENKO: Although Pope Leo was born in the Chicago area, he's done most of his ministry overseas. Like in Peru, where he was a missionary, parish priest, teacher and bishop. And the Vatican, where he ran the office that selects and manages bishops across the globe. Sullivan says this shows that Pope Leo's ministry will transcend all borders. Father Gregory Sakowicz, the rector of the Holy Name Cathedral, agrees.

GREGORY SAKOWICZ: Pope Leo XIV, I'm going to say this - I think he's going to be very strong on the immigrant, human rights and the earth. The care for the earth.

SAVCHENKO: But many Catholics, like Reznicek, are also hoping the new pope unites the church at a time of increased political polarization.

REZNICEK: You know, it's so easy to be divided in this day and age, to say, I want him to be progressive or I want him to be conservative. I don't believe in politicizing the church, though. I mean, I hope he brings unity to the church is probably the biggest thing.

SAVCHENKO: Eva Szulc says she's looking to see more inclusivity.

SZULC: I'm looking forward to perhaps a little bit more drive towards uniting the youth. Bringing youth back to the Catholic church, including the youth, just like Pope John Paul II did. I feel like he united us, and this is what we need.

SAVCHENKO: As we spoke, the kids beside us started to chant - long live the pope.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILDREN: (Chanting) Long live the pope. Long live the pope.

SAVCHENKO: For NPR News, I'm Anna Savchenko in Chicago.

