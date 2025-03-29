Donate during our Spring pre-drive and be entered to win a Merlefest Platinum Patron Package!

One lucky person who donates by midnight Saturday will win a Merlefest Platinum Patron Package!

Click here to donate!

Package includes:



4 Reserved Seats at Watson Stage with Backstage / Friends and Family access

Full backstage patron access at Watson Stage

Backstage meals provided all days of festival

4 Mega Raffle Tickets

One on-campus parking pass

Access to Friends and Family area seating



Valued at $3,623 (includes tax + fees)

No donation is required to enter the contest (although it will bring you good karma). To enter the contest only, send an email with "Enter contest only" in the subject line and include your name and phone number to pledge@wncw.org. If you are a monthly sustainer you have already been entered.

