Citizen Vinyl: Asheville’s Recording History
Citizen Vinyl is Asheville’s own vinyl record-producing facility. It lives in the former Citizen-Times newspaper building. The historic building was designed and built in 1938-1939, and it became the home for two newspapers and a radio station. In 2019, Citizen Vinyl moved into the first floor, mezzanine, and third floor to create spaces for recording and manufacturing space, as well as an event area with a small bar/cafe and shop.
Music featured in this episode includes:
- Jimmie Rodgers, “Away Out on the Mountain”
- Bill Munroe and the Bluegrass Boys, “Mule Skinner Blues”
- Mainer’s Mountaineers, “Concord Rag”
- Jim Lauderdale, “My Carolina Sunshine Girl”
To learn more about music along the Blue Ridge Music Trails, visit BlueRidgeMusicNC.com.