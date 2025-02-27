© 2025 WNCW
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

Citizen Vinyl: Asheville’s Recording History

Published February 27, 2025 at 2:21 PM EST

Citizen Vinyl is Asheville’s own vinyl record-producing facility. It lives in the former Citizen-Times newspaper building. The historic building was designed and built in 1938-1939, and it became the home for two newspapers and a radio station. In 2019, Citizen Vinyl moved into the first floor, mezzanine, and third floor to create spaces for recording and manufacturing space, as well as an event area with a small bar/cafe and shop.

Music featured in this episode includes:

  • Jimmie Rodgers, “Away Out on the Mountain”
  • Bill Munroe and the Bluegrass Boys, “Mule Skinner Blues”
  • Mainer’s Mountaineers, “Concord Rag”
  • Jim Lauderdale, “My Carolina Sunshine Girl”

To learn more about music along the Blue Ridge Music Trails, visit BlueRidgeMusicNC.com.

Season 6