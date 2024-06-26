Live in the 7pm hour of Saturday Night House Party: Cee Cee James
Blues artist, Cee Cee James, joins Saturday Night House Party host, Mike Dew, this Saturday in the 7pm hour, ahead of her appearance at the Black Mountain Blues festival July 12-14.
More about Black Mountain Blues can be found here.
"Revealing her dark side is a means of relaying her main message: Love makes us stronger, but most of us have to undergo struggles to really appreciate it. You hear this loud and clear in “Glory Bound” and “So Grateful.
There’s no denying her compassion. She is completely unpretentious."
—Jim Hynes on Stripped Down Surrendered
Click to Read Full Review in Elmore Magazine