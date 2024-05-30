Enter to win tickets to Carl Cartee with Shaylee Simeone & April Cushman at Gardner-Webb University!

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

A NIGHT OF WORSHIP WITH CARL CARTEE AND SPECIAL GUESTS SHAYLEE SIMEONE AND APRIL CUSHMAN

Doors open: 6:00pm | Show starts: 8:00pm

Carl Cartee, a Distinguished Alumni of Gardner-Webb, wrote his first song at the age of 7, considering music more of a second language than an acquired skill. His catalog of songs and studio albums have garnered him a Dove award as well as tracks on the albums of artists including Elevation Worship, Laura Story, Aaron Schust, Selah, Jaci Valesquez, Big Daddy Weave, The Martins, NewSpring Worship, Finding Favour, LifeWay Worship, The Gaither Vocal Band, Rory & Joey, The Oakridge Boys, FFH, Travis Cottrell and over 150 songs cut by other artists.

A life that started playing music and leading worship in the local church fostered a deep affection the Church and for writing songs for her to sing. No matter where the road leads, it’s never far away from a place to serve and give in the body of Christ. Carl has written and recorded thirteen albums over the last 18 years and performed with artists Third Day, Mercy Me, Steven Curtis Chapman but is most grateful to lead and serve on the staff of Fellowship Bible Church in Nashville, TN as Director of Worship Development and to found the Inspire Worship Conference, an annual event that trains and equips church worship leaders.