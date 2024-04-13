© 2024 WNCW
Our Spring Fund Drive is April 7-13. Click here to donate!

Our new spring swag is still available!

WNCW
Published April 13, 2024 at 5:23 PM EDT

Our on-air fund drive has ended, but our fundraising never ends. If you missed your chance this past week, you can still show your support with our new t-shirt design, tote bag, ball cap, or a limited-release Goin' Across the Mountain Volume 5 CD. And, yes, we still have the WNCW Mountain Morning blend coffee from Dynamite Roasters — all available able as thank-you gifts for your donation.

Click here to check out all the great thank-you gifts we offer for your donation.

Don't wait! Quantities are limited and they are already very popular!