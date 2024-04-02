Pre-Drive is Happening Now!

Click Here to Donate Now!

Spring is here, the mountains are greening up, flowers are beginning to bloom, and it's time for the WNCW Spring Fund Drive!

Our on-air fund drive begins Sunday, April 7th, but if you renew or become a new member by midnight Saturday, you can score the soon-to-be-retired Crowd Around the Mic Volume 26 two-CD set for a special pre-drive pledge level of $100 (reg. $120). The pledge level will return to $120 on Sunday.

We also have a new T-shirt, a ball cap, a tote bag, and a special limited-release Goin' Across the Mountain Volume 5, recorded live in WNCW's Studio B!!

Plus, you'll automatically be entered into ALL of our drawings being held daily throughout the on-air fund drive!

Crowd Around The Mic Volume 27

Disc One

1. Esther Rose “Dream Girl”

2. Rachel Baiman “Self Made Man”

3. Jason Carter ”The Six O’Clock Train and a Girl with Green Eyes”

4. Amy Ray “Joy Train”

5. Darling West “Light Ahead”

6. Deslondes “Howl at the Moon”

7. Eilen Jewell “Lethal Love”

8. Jordan Tice “Horse County Rag”

9. Alisa Amador with Emily Scott Robinson and Violet Bell “Extrano”

10. Erika Lewis “Loser”

11. Firecracker Jazz Band “Root Hog Or Die”

12. Foreign Landers “Put All Your Troubles Away”

13. GA-20 “No No”

14. Get Right Band “Praise the Algorithm”

15. Gangstagrass “Appalachia Love”

Disc Two

1. Willi Carlisle “Vanlife”

2. Melissa Carper “Ramblin’ Soul”

3. Julia Sanders “Woman In Between”

4. Kaleta & Super Yamba Band “Ajogan Blues”

5. Randall Bramblett “Rocket to Nowhere”

6. Oliver Wood “Fine Line”

7. Reedy River String Band “Up On Blocks”

8. Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley “Moonshine Run”

9. Sam Burchfield “Scoundrel”

10. Tinsley Ellis “I Can’t Be Satisfied”

11. Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive “Hello Blues”

12. We Banjo 3 “The Bunch of Green Rushes/Salt Creek”

13. Will Easter “Blue Ridge Window Sill”

14. Vince Herman “Any Other Way”

