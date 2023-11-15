New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Charley Crockett – Live From the Ryman
On November 14, 2022, Charley Crockett played his first-ever show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, a sellout that Marcus K. Dowling at the Tennessean praised as "country music's mother church turning into a 2,500-seat honky-tonking juke joint." Now we have Live from the Ryman, a document of the raucous, celebratory evening. The full show will be available as an album as well as a beautifully shot concert film. Crockett and his ace band pulled from Crockett’s deep catalog – 12 albums and counting – and mixed in covers from George Jones, Tanya Tucker, James “Slim” Hand, Jerry Reed, T-Bone Walker, and Townes Van Zandt.
