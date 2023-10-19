Drawing at 6 pm Friday: SylvanSport Loft Rooftop Tent

FEATURES

POP IT UP PACK DOWN: 4 hydraulic assist arms allow you to open & close in seconds

COME ON IN: Two wide entry points on either side with high-density screen mesh & privacy options

STEP ON UP: Expandable ladder accommodates the low height of the GO EASY™ all the way up to a full-size pick up truck

EASY-BREEZY: 4 large openings with screen mesh & weather panels let you control ventilation and keep the bugs out

STAY DRY: Anti-condensation mat under the mattress increases air flow and absorbs moisture to keep you dry

SLEEP COMFY: Thick mattress ensures lots of Z's after a long, fun day

KEEP IT COOL: Included fan/light combo keeps the air moving and you more comfortable

FIND IT WHEN YOU NEED IT: 2 hanging organizer pockets keep essentials organized and easy to reach

KEEP IT TIDY: 2 bungee net gear lofts let you stow away bulky jackets, pillows, or gear when you want to straighten up

BUILT FOR THE LONG HAUL: High quality, molded, composite ABS shell & heavy duty fabric for years of use

