Drawing at 6 pm Thursday

We will be drawing one lucky winner from all the donations made by 6 p.m. Thursday for a guided fly fishing trip for two, including lunch with Galen Kipar of Asheville Fly Fishing Co.

If you have not donated yet, call us at 1-800-245-8870 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. or give online at wncw.org.

If you have made a donation — either by phone or online — or are a monthly sustainer, you are already entered. No donation is required to enter the contest (although it will bring you good karma). To enter the contest only, send an email with "Enter contest only" in the subject line and include your name and phone number to pledge@wncw.org.