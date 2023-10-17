Wednesday Giveaways

Everyone who has donated by drawing times will be entered in the following drawings!

Drawing at Noon: Blue Ridge Mountain Divers



“Discover Scuba for Two People-Private Session”

Test Drive a scuba experience at one of our training pools in Marion or Waynesville, NC. A scuba instructor-led opportunity to ask questions, try on scuba gear, and scuba dive in a swimming pool. See what it takes to become a certified diver. Value $100



“Open Water Scuba Certification – Private Session”

One lucky winner will receive a private session open water scuba certification class with a certified instructor. Pool sessions will be held in Waynesville or Marion, NC. *The 4 required open water dives will be held at Lake Jocassee in May 2024 (included) or they may complete their certification dives in Gainesville FL for an additional trip expense (not included) Completion of this activity will lead to an Open Water Diver Scuba Certification, which never expires and is recognized around the world. Value $500

Drawing at 3pm: U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte — Two all-access day passes. Value $150

Drawing at 6pm: Steve Winwood Box Set

We’ve got a 4-CD box set released in 1995 that chronicles the great Steve Winwood, from his early days with the Spencer Davis Group, through Blind Faith, Traffic, and the first couple decades of his solo career. The “very good condition” used collection includes a 47-page booklet with photos, bio info, and more. (estimated value $21.99)

Drawing at 6pm: Big Adventures Liquidlogic Kiawah 12 Kayak

The Liquid Logic Kiawah 12 Kayak with its new “Relax” hull is tuned to maximize your day on the water. With a premium open floor plan that features a large rear well and bow deck, the Kiawah has space for your gear and your dog too. It also features a new elevated seat system with CamLock Security knobs that keeps the seat firmly in place. The First Class Seat seamlessly integrates with this new system, placing you at a higher paddling point that allows you to stalk your prey (be it fish or just a fun day on the water) with confidence and security. Value $999.

· Ergonomic Handles

· Sealed Storage Pod

· 4” Groove Track

· Molded in Storage by Seats

· Large stern deck area

· Bow Deck Cover

· Adjust Foot Braces

· Molded in Cup Holders

· Made in USA

· Tag a Long Wheel Compatible

If you have made a donation — either by phone or online — or are a monthly sustainer, you are already entered. No donation is required to enter the contest (although it will bring you good karma). To enter the contest only, send an email with "Enter contest only" in the subject line and include your name and phone number to pledge@wncw.org.

