Donate now to get Crowd Around the Mic Vol. 27!

Our annual compilation of some of the best of Studio B over the last year. Add to your collection, or start one now!

Crowd Around The Mic Volume 27

Disc One

1. Esther Rose “Dream Girl”

2. Rachel Baiman “Self Made Man”

3. Jason Carter ”The Six O’Clock Train and a Girl with Green Eyes”

4. Amy Ray “Joy Train”

5. Darling West “Light Ahead”

6. Deslondes “Howl at the Moon”

7. Eilen Jewell “Lethal Love”

8. Jordan Tice “Horse County Rag”

9. Alisa Amador with Emily Scott Robinson and Violet Bell “Extrano”

10. Erika Lewis “Loser”

11. Firecracker Jazz Band “Root Hog Or Die”

12. Foreign Landers “Put All Your Troubles Away”

13. GA-20 “No No”

14. Get Right Band “Praise the Algorithm”

15. Gangstagrass “Appalachia Love”

Disc Two

1. Willi Carlisle “Vanlife”

2. Melissa Carper “Ramblin’ Soul”

3. Julia Sanders “Woman In Between”

4. Kaleta & Super Yamba Band “Ajogan Blues”

5. Randall Bramblett “Rocket to Nowhere”

6. Oliver Wood “Fine Line”

7. Reedy River String Band “Up On Blocks”

8. Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley “Moonshine Run”

9. Sam Burchfield “Scoundrel”

10. Tinsley Ellis “I Can’t Be Satisfied”

11. Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive “Hello Blues”

12. We Banjo 3 “The Bunch of Green Rushes/Salt Creek”

13. Will Easter “Blue Ridge Window Sill”

14. Vince Herman “Any Other Way”

