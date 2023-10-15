Drawings for Donations made on Sunday

Acoustic Corner Swag Bag: A gift bag of goodies from Corner in Black Mountain. We will give away one during Celtic Winds (noon to 3pm) and one during This Old Porch (3 to 6 pm).

Celtic Woman Christmas Symphony at Peace Center in Greenville, December 18th

Celebrate this holiday season with the celestial voices of multi-platinum Irish singing sensation Celtic Woman complete with the majestic sound of a full orchestra. Featuring music from the all-female ensemble’s most favorite Yuletide songs performed by them over the years. Prepare for an enchanting and festive evening filled with mesmerizing music, performance, and holiday cheer. We will draw a winner from donations made during Celtic Winds from noon to 3pm.

John Hartford “Fiddle Tune Package” with John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project LP, Large size t-shirt, John Hartford’s Mammoth Book of Fiddle Tunes book, and stickers.

A few new John Hartford covers appeared on this year’s Crowd Around the Mic collection, so we thought we’d offer a package of Hartford goodies to a lucky listener, too! It includes an anthology book containing photos, drawings, and 176 of John’s original compositions, as well as a t-shirt, and an LP that features music from Hartford’s personal composition journals, interpreted through the lens of some of today’s most beloved acoustic musicians like Matt Combs, Brittany Haas, Tim O’Brien, Sierra Hull, & Mike Compton. Package donated by www.johnhartford.com

We will draw a winner from donations made during This Old Porch between 3 and 6 pm.