Enter to win tickets to see Darius Rucker at App State in Boone

Published July 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Keith Griner

/

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30 pm | Kidd Brewer Stadium at Appalachian State | Boone, NC

An Appalachian Summer Festival and App State Athletics present

Grammy Award winner and Grand Ole Opry member Darius Rucker, live at Kidd Brewer Stadium, for one night only!

with special guest Lindsay Ell

Click here to enter the contest. Please, only one entry per person. Duplicate entries will not be entered in the drawing.

This contest will end at 11:59 pm EST 7/19/2023
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.
Click here to purchase tickets.

